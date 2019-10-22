Wake Up Weather: 10/22/19 Trent Okerson Oct 22, 2019 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save A bright, sunny day but it will be a bit breezy outside. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Weather Forecast Currently in Paducah 54°F Sunny 54°F / 48°F Photo Galleries National Dog Day GALLERY: Back to school 2019 GALLERY: Celebrating International Cat Day! Top Stories Articles Videos ArticlesPaducah Power System introduces new net metering policyBalloon found along Kentucky highway leads to long lost family connection5-year-old Zoey Smith, who celebrated 'No More Chemo' surrounded by loved ones, has passed awayPaducah Public Schools Board of Education approves plan for major renovationsKentuckians can soon apply for heating assistance through federally-funded program2 children killed in Missouri apartment fire, woman taken into custodyHero, dog found with snout taped shut, heals while abuser's case wraps upTwo men arrested on drugs and weapon chargesSome parents of Marshall County High School shooting victims are asking for an apology from Andy BeshearKentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources to host public auction Videos Big Blue Box Submit a News Tip Request a News Story Dub Send Us Your Birthday © Copyright 2019 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.