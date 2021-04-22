Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Temperatures in the lower to middle 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southeast Missouri, Southern Illinois, Southwest Indiana, and Western Kentucky. * WHEN...through 9 AM CDT Today. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&