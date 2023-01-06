CARTERVILLE, IL — As of November, 303,000 people were looking for work in Illinois, according to the state. Illinois' unemployment rate is higher than the national average of 3.7 percent. Walker's Bluff wants to put a dent in that by bringing a casino resort to southern Illinois. The vineyard in Carterville, Illinois, is looking to open the casino resort in the spring.
Walker's Bluff held a career fair Thursday, and more than 400 people attended. The event was packed, with people continuously making their way in and out and meeting with Walker's Bluff management. The vineyard is looking to fill openings in marketing, finance, casino operations and more.
"I think that we are open to anybody that really wants to have a career and not just a job," General Manger Craig LeVesque says. "That's the difference between us. We are not going anywhere. You know, this will be our fifth casino in the company, and you know, we don't look at this as offering jobs to people — this is careers."
The business is betting on the Illinois region it calls home.
"We're investing a lot of money into the area and we are going to higher over 400 people and its going be great for the local area" LeVesque says.
Tiana Artis has lived in the region for more than a decade. She was one of the many who participated in the job fair Thursday.
"Southern Illinois has so much potential growth, whether it's, you know, those small towns down south or the larger ones as Carbondale, but we keep seeing so many people move out of Illinois" Artis says. "Maybe this will kind of help hold southern Illinois together."
LeVesque says keeping the community together is something Walker's Bluff wants as well. He says the resort offers a way for southern Illinoisans to stay in southern Illinois.
"They want to start their career, and they went to school here, and they want to stay here. This is a great opportunity for them to do that," he says.
LeVesque says the jobs Walker's Bluff is offering include "great benefits — dental, they get profit sharing, 401(k) match."
"This is an opportunity for somebody to start a second career or start a first career," LeVesque says.
The Walker's Bluff Casino Resort is expected to provide hundreds of jobs, and contribute to job growth not just in Carterville, but across southern Illinois.
If you couldn't make it out to the Walker's Bluff career fair on Thursday, another career fair will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Carterville Community Center.
For more details about the career fair, and to apply with Walker's Bluff, click here.