PADUCAH — On Wednesday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear declared a State of Emergency ahead of frigid winter weather arriving on Thursday.
Community members exposed to the upcoming weather will be at risk for hypothermia, frostbite, and other serious injuries. Local warming centers are opening in our area to help keep community members safe from the cold.
During his Wednesday briefing, Beshear announced there would be a warming center open in every Kentucky county. Additionally, he announced several state parks would serve as backup warming centers. Local 6 is working on compiling all of that information.
Kentucky
Paducah: Washington St. Baptist Church
- Season: November 2022 – March 2023
- Location: 739 Washington Street. (this is the building next to the main church building)
- Arrival Hours: Walk up between 5:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.
- Departure Hours: Leave between 6:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.
- Click here for Rules and Regulations
Benton: Joe Creason Community Building
- Address: Benton City Park, 201-299 E 17th St, Benton, KY 42025
- This building is open for warming only, exclusively in the foyer
Calvert City: Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park (backup warming center)
Governor Beshear announced in a briefing on Wednesday that 17 State Resort Parks across Kentucky will serve as backup warming centers. Kentucky residents are asked to first seek shelter at a local, established warming center. However, certain parks will function as backup warming centers, including Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park
- Address: 113 Administration Dr. Calvert City, KY 42044
Hardin: Kenlake State Resort Park (backup warming center)
Governor Beshear announced in a briefing on Wednesday that 17 State Resort Parks across Kentucky will serve as backup warming centers. Kentucky residents are asked to first seek shelter at a local, established warming center. However, certain parks will function as backup warming centers, including Kenlake State Resort Park.
- Address: 542 Kenlake Rd, Hardin, KY 42048
Hickman County: Clinton First United Methodist Church
The Hickman County Emergency Management Office says a warming center is available in the basement of Clinton First United Methodist Church.
- Hours: The warming center will open at 12 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22.
- Location: 210 South Washington St., Clinton, KY 42031.
- More details: Visit the Hickman County Emergency Management Facebook page for updates on the warming center.
Marion: Crittenden County Court House
- Hours: Crittenden County Emergency management says the courthouse will be open from Thursday evening through Monday morning. The rear entrance will be open for anyone who needs access.
- Security: A Marion Police Officer or Crittenden County Deputy will be on site to provide security and assistance
- Location: 107 S. Main St. Marion, KY 42064
Mayfield: Family Life Center
- Hours: Opens Thursday, Dec. 22nd. Initially, they plan to be open from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. but that could change to 24 hours/day.
- Meals: Local restaurant, The Barn, is stepping up to provide meals, but it's unclear how many meals per day they will be offering to each person.
- Address: 1322 West Broadway, Mayfield, KY 42066
- Transportation: Local law enforcement plan to provide people with transportation to the shelter if needed.
- Capacity: Based on current resources, they say they have a capacity of about 40 people.
- This shelter is the result of a collaboration between Christ United Methodist Church and Mayfield First United Methodist Church. They could use donations of food and volunteers to stay at the shelter overnight to host.
- To volunteer, call (270) 247-5678
Murray: Racer Arena
- Hours: Racer Arena will open at 2 p.m. on Thursday and will remain open "until the Calloway County Director of Emergency Management deems it necessary," according to a statement from Murray State University.
- Location: 14th and Payne streets, south of the University Soccer Complex
- Entry: Community members utilizing this warming center will enter on the south end of the building, from the upper concourse.
Missouri
There are numerous warming centers in Missouri. For an interactive map, click here. Otherwise, you can browse the PDF below for more.
Sikeston: The Warming Center at Spread Hope Now
- TWC is open when the forecast is for overnight temperatures to be 32 degrees and below.
- Location: 915 South Kingshighway in Sikeston, Missouri.
- Arrival Hours: Check-in is between 6 and 9PM
- Phone: 573-380-6368
Cape Girardeau: Salvation Army of Cape Girardeau
- Hours: (No overnight hours) Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Closed 12:00pm to 1:00pm for lunch) Friday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Address: 701 Good Hope Cape Girardeau 63701
Illinois
- Hours: 24 hours/day
- Location: 608 East College Street, Carbondale, Illinois 62901
- Phone number: (314) 312-2539
- Click here for handbook, policies, procedures and online form
Franklin County Warming Centers
- There are multiple warming centers opening in Franklin County, IL . Some of them are pet friendly and some are not. For information about hours, contacts, locations, and more, click here.
Herrin City Hall
- Hours: Herrin City Hall functions as a warming center during regular business hours, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Additionally, the front foyer will be open from 4 p.m. on Dec. 22 to 8 a.m. on Dec. 27.
- Location: 300 N Park Ave, Herrin, IL 62948
Tennessee
Martin: UTM Student Life Center
- Hours: The UTM Student Life Center will open its doors as a warming center beginning at about 5 p.m. on Dec. 22 and will close sometime on Monday.
- Facilities: An official from Emergency Management says the facility will have cots, fresh water, and bathrooms.
- Address: 199 Moody Ave, Martin, Tennessee 38238 - next to the football field.