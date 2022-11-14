PADUCAH — With the forecast for bitter cold temperatures likely to stick around, the Washington Street Baptist Church warming center is open and ready to shelter those who need a place to stay during the frigid weather.
Five residents left Washington Street Baptist Church's warming center to snow covering the ground.
Pastor and Paducah City Commissioner Rev. Raynarldo Henderson says they would've been caught in the elements if not for the center opening its doors Friday night.
“Last night was our first night, and if I'm not mistaken, we're planning to be open until next week sometime,” Henderson says.
The center has been prepared to open since Nov. 1.
While waiting for the lower temperatures to get here, they took care of some last minute housekeeping.
“Made sure that all the cots were clean, sheets, pillowcases. We have worked diligently to get more volunteers,” says Henderson.
Last year was the first year for the warming center.
It was a learning experience they're using to improve this year.
Henderson says one of the biggest changes is security.
They’ve installed new cameras all over the property.
“Nothing happened that we we're concerned about, but we wanted to make sure that our residents as well as our workers were safe and felt safe,” Henderson adds.
Check-in still requires a negative COVID-19 test, but this year, they have accommodations for people who might test positive.
“They are able to get a meal, and they are able to walk just two blocks up the road to the hotel-motel that's there, and it is paid for,” says Henderson.
They're also partnering with the Salvation Army to give residents a place to stay warm during the daytime.
“They have offered to pick some of the residents up here at 8 in the morning and take them back to their warming center,” Henderson says.
The center is only open on nights when the temperature is forecasted below 40°.
The center is first come, first serve and can house up to 20 people.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and close for the night at 10:00 p.m.
The center is looking for more volunteers to help each night.
For more information, visit their webpage.