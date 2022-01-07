PADUCAH — A warming center in Paducah at the Washington Street Missionary Baptist Church is expecting to see higher numbers of guests as temperatures reach their lowest points.
While the shelter is open to anyone without a warm place to stay, the majority of the guests are homeless.
To get to the shelter many walk, bike or manage to get a bus pass.
Local 6 spoke with people who regularly use the shelter and are extremely thankful for a warm, safe place to sleep.
“I’m used to it,” said William Neill. That’s how he described living in the street for the past five years.
He was able to get a hot meal for lunch at Community Kitchen. Chicken noodle soup and a hot ham and cheese sandwich.
“Great bunch of people. There’s always someone you can talk to,” said Neill.
Later he planned to walk to Washington Street Missionary Baptist Church where he will spend the night. The doors open for the church’s warming center on nights when the temperature dips below 40 degrees.
“Warm bed to sleep in a bite to eat, great atmosphere,” said Neill.
Pastor Raynarldo Henderson said guests check in, get a COVID-19 test, then they are able to get a shower, eat a warm meal and sleep on a warm bed. They can house as many as 25 but he said more may be in need and have issues getting to the center.
“Most are walking and some have bikes, the police have actually brought a few here,” said Henderson.
You don’t have to be homeless to stay at the shelter. It is open to those who may simply be down on their luck.
“Our residents often feel the need to say ‘We appreciate this, to be able to lay down in a warm place a dry place to get a good meal. We appreciate you guys,’” said Henderson.
As for William Neill he said he wouldn’t know what to do without the generosity of the volunteers.
“It means the world, it means that someone cares,” said Neill.
Local 6 did speak with several homeless individuals concerned about the cold and working out how they would get to the shelter.
Transportation is difficult and a need volunteers here are trying to meet.
The center is in need of volunteers especially for the overnight hours.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and guests must be inside by 10 p.m.
They leave after breakfast at 8:30 a.m. If you need help or want to reach out contact Washington Street Missionary Baptist Church: 270-442-8033. The church is located at 721 Washington St. in Paducah.