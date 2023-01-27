PADUCAH — Just three weeks into the new year 40 mass shootings have already happened nationwide. That's according to the agency Gun Violence Archive. Those numbers have local leaders who aim to prevent those crimes concerned.
Mass violence is a problem that is sweeping our nation that can happen anywhere.
"It's definitely one of the things law enforcement across the nation are trying to come up with better solutions for," says McCracken County Sheriff Ryan Norman. According to the GVA, last year there were 647 mass shootings nationwide. Norman says simply paying attention can save lives.
He says signs that a person might pose a risk include sudden changes in behavior or smaller acts of violence. He says paying attention to someone's attitude and even changes in their appearance can tell you a lot.
"Being disheveled after having years of pressed shirts and becoming unshaven when the person always shaved," Norman says as an example of sudden behavioral changes. "You know, always dressing nicely, and all of a sudden just not dressing nicely and looking generally unkempt," Norman says.
The sheriff says you shouldn't be afraid to contact law enforcement, even if it's just a hunch.
"I would hope that people wouldn't be fearful that, 'Oh my, if I say something, then this person might get in trouble. If they need to be in trouble, obviously, you know, we will investigate it. But, a lot of times that's not the case, but we certainly do need to have those types of incidents reported," Norman says.
The report released this week by the U.S. Secret Service's National Threat Assessment Center found nearly half of attackers responsible for mass violence from 2016 to 2020 had a history of domestic violence and misogynistic behavior. That's why Mary Foley with Merryman House in Paducah says it's important to look at those behaviors when working to prevent violence.
"Do we see issues of high lethality, repeated disregard for the law, terrorizing, dangerous behaviors? Absolutely," she says.
In order to stop these patterns, leaders are calling on you to step up.
"That's not just the job of administrators or law enforcement. That's all our jobs — each individual requiring of their fellow community member what it takes to live in a safe and healthy society, and that means speaking up," Foley says.
To read the National Threat Assessment Center's report on mass attacks in public spaces, click here.