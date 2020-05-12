MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Monday night, the McCracken County Fiscal Court approved releasing $290,000 of Community Development Block Grant funds to Lotus.
Lotus, the regional center for sexual violence and child advocacy, will use the funds to help pay for its Sanctuary Project.
The fiscal court also authorized the county treasurer to open a new bank account for the water tower project.
Judge Executive Craig Clymer wants to put a symbol of racial unity on a water tower off of Interstate 24 near Confederate Park.
Clymer says the project will cost about $25,000 and will be funded through community donations.