MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer has a challenger in his reelection bid in 2022. Gerald Watkins announced Thursday that after much consideration, prayer and encouragement from others, he is running for the office.
Watkins previously served eight years as a Paducah City Commission member and six years in the Kentucky State House representing District 3. Now, he hopes to unseat Clymer on a platform of attracting businesses and creating jobs. He cited his work and voting record in his past elected positions as his qualifications.
"I'm pro-business, pro-growth and I voted 100% for incentives to bring companies in, make it attractive where they would be willing to locate in Kentucky, or Paducah area, because you have to do that. You have to be aggressive. You have to go out after them, and you have to provide incentives or they're not coming. They'll go somewhere else and we haven't done a good enough job with that," Watkins said.
Watkins said the fiscal court needs to focus on actions that attract new business so that more people in the area can make a livable wage.
"Bowling Green, Owensboro, Hopkinsville, Elizabethtown, even Murray — they're all beating our socks off, and a major reason why is a lack of aggressive leadership on our part. I know it's a tough environment right now with the pandemic, but we lost five years. When the economy was hot, it was growing, and there were opportunities to land companies with sizable employment for Paducah-McCracken County at good wages, and we missed the opportunity," Watkins said.
One way to sway companies to the Paducah-McCracken County area is to create a quality of life families find attractive. That's why Watkins said he supports the outdoor sports complex project currently being discussed among city and county leaders. He said projects like that paired with incentives are key to landing a big business.
"We need a first class sports complex. I do support that. I think $40 million is pricey. Elizabethtown paid $21 million for it, and it is a nice, nice, nice, has everything. It's adequate. They could do an adequate sports complex for half that price, but we do need a sports complex if we're going to be competitive," Watkins said.
Watkins went on to say that having good relationships between local governments is key, too.
"The chamber and the city and the county are working together much better now than in years past. But it's just critical that the city and county work together, have good relations, because we're in this together, and we'll share the growth together: the tax revenue, the job opportunities for our people," Watkins said.
Clymer said he hopes to win reelection in 2022 and continue serving the people of McCracken County. Clymer said the county is on sound financial ground, is moving forward and is poised to reach its goals.