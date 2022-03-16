DRESDEN, TN — The deadline for Tennessee residents affected by the Dec. 10-11 tornado outbreak to apply for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency was Tuesday. The city of Dresden is getting ready to start the next steps of cleanup.
FEMA is currently picking up debris along the roadside in the town. As you drive through the town square, you can witness the scars the storms left behind. For Mayor Jeff Washburn, it's a reminder of how close his town was to being wiped off the face of the map.
"We grieve what we've lost, but we look forward with hope to the future that we'll be stronger," Washburn said. "And we'll be a better and closer community once the day is done."
The first step in doing that is clearing the towering stacks of debris spread throughout the community.
"In the next two to three weeks we're going to see that contractor start making the rounds around town and picking up debris that is on the side of the road," Washburn said.
Another challenge they face is keeping people who have lost everything as city residents.
"Retaining citizens is an important part of what we're going to be doing in long-term recovery," Washburn said. "Bringing citizens who have been relocated to other cities back to Dresden to live, work, raise their children and be a part of our community."
Despite how difficult the past three months have been, Washburn's still taken aback by how much good has come out of the community since the tornado hit.
"Seeing them work together is one of the greatest things I've ever witnessed, as our community came together arm in arm," Washburn said.
Washburn said the city's long-term recovery group is also exploring ways it can help. He encourages people in Dresden to be on the lookout for any announcements for additional local assistance. To find out how you can volunteer to help, click here.