MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Marshall County Drug Court is partnering with former Kentucky Gov. Ernie Fletcher to help treat addiction in the area. Marshall County Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson says 96% of the cases the court sees are drug related. The circuit court has about 750 criminal cases each year, meaning 720 involve drugs in some capacity.
Helping people treat their addictions is something Jameson has had a passion for long before he was a judge.
"As far back as I was in law school working for a public defenders' office doing an internship in northern Kentucky, in the Covington area," Jameson said. "Honestly, it's a mission. It's a great place to go and find people that are starving to fill a hole."
The drug court and the Fletcher Group are creating two facilities that will allow 200 men and women start addiction treatment. It's part of the Re-Life Project. The ultimate goal is to help them move past their addiction and begin working in the community.
"We need to find ways to beat this thing, and this is going to take a big bite out of it," Jameson said.
Fletcher's nonprofit organization, the Fletcher Group, is providing a large amount of funding for the project to help make those goals a reality.
"Bringing a program and a project like this into a community literally saves lives," said Fletcher Group spokesman Gene Detherage. "And not only does it save those lives, it helps people find their purpose and brings them back as whole persons into the community."
Jameson wants people to understand that addiction can affect anybody. Whether they're someone you go to church with or a stranger you pass at the store, someone out there needs help with addiction treatment.
"These are large facilities that we're going to be taking on, but our demand far exceeds what's there," Jameson said. "And these guys are going to need support once they're graduated as well."
They're working to open the facilities within the next two years. Jameson said one facility costs around $1 million per year to operate. They are looking at possible sites for the two facilities in Marshall and Calloway counties.
Jameson gave a presentation on the project Thursday at Zion's Cause Baptist Church in Benton. The event was followed by the first drug court graduations of 2021.