PADUCAH — Two incidents are under investigation regarding threats allegedly made by students of two local schools.
We were made aware of both after parents gave us the letters sent out by Paducah Public Schools on Monday. Both are being investigated by Paducah police, and at least one student already faces a charge of terroristic threatening.
Here's what we know about both incidents.
A Paducah Tilghman High student is charged with second-degree terroristic threatening.
That student is accused of making verbal threats to harm other students on Friday.
After the school administration received reports about the alleged threats, the student was removed from the classroom.
Paducah police were then called in to investigate. The letter from the school's principal said students were not in immediate danger.
The other incident involved a Paducah Middle School student and a threat the district said was made on social media.
Superintendent Donald Shively said it followed an altercation at a bus stop.
The parents of the accused student were immediately contacted, and officers went to the home.
The letter from the middle school's principal said that student will not attend school until the investigation is complete, and formal charges are being pursued.
Both incidents follow two prior threats in the school district just weeks ago.
Local 6 asked Shively if he knew how many incidents the district has had so far. “No I really don't. That's not something we chart,” Shively said.
It's important to note that Shively only addressed the incident at the middle school, which we asked him about. He did not mention the high school threat that happened Friday or the letter sent to parents about it. We did not know about it when we initially talked to him. When we called and messaged him again about the high school incident, he did not respond.
By our count, we know of four threats district wide in just the first month of the fall semester.
When Local 6 asked for the number of incidents from last school year to compare, Shively said the district would have to find that information, possibly by Tuesday, indicating they do have those numbers for last year.
However, Shively did say threats are becoming more frequent in the district and nationally.
Shively said social media is playing a big role.
“Social media at times lends itself to putting things out there easily and being frustrated and saying things that you shouldn't,” Shively said.
In response, Paducah Public Schools is educating both students and parents about the consequences.
The letter sent Monday to Paducah Middle parents explicitly asks them to talk with their children about, “how dangerous and disruptive school threats can be.”
"We've also had our SROs speak to that and then along with our principals on 'Here's things that, you know, consequences for those types of actions.' We take each of these, we take every threat seriously and we investigate it with the help of the Paducah Police Department," Shively said.
Local 6 also reached out to Paducah police to see if there's any update on the ongoing investigation into the Paducah Middle School threat and possible charges against the student involved. We also asked how many school threats the department responded to in the last two years. We did not get a response.
Second-degree terroristic threatening is a class D felony.
The student charged could be fined up to $10,000 and serve up to five years in prison.