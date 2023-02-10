WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN — The nationwide shortage of teachers has left many schools hustling to fill empty classrooms and meet students' needs.
One local district is taking matters into its own hands.
The Weakley County, Tennessee, Strong Future Educators program is a new strategy to recruit and train aspiring teachers.
Those recruits are current students at Weakley County high schools.
The students get to pick an area of focus, anything from music to math.
From there, they get to work hands on in classrooms with mentors who teach the subject they hope to in the future.
Brooklyn McDowell, a junior at Gleason High School, has always had a love for kids.
She's got experience babysitting.
It was her aunt's preschool class that inspired her future career in teaching.
“I just love being in there. I just love seeing all their little personalities and getting to watch them grow,” McDowell says.
She has a true passion for it.
Assistant Director of Weakley County Schools Betsi Foster says they see that less and less these days.
“Every spring, when we advertise our positions for the coming year, we have fewer and fewer applicants, especially in hard-to-staff areas,” Foster says.
High school math teachers are hard to find, but Gleason High School senior Zowie Tipton says that's what she wants to teach.
Her love for math coupled with job security makes this a no brainer for her.
“At the end of the day, does it pay a lot — sometimes no — but it's rewarding no matter what. And you will always have one,” says Tipton.
Students will get behind-the-scenes access to what teaching really looks like.
Paige Stevens, another Gleason student, is most excited to shadow teachers in action.
“Have little conversations to them, or with them, about what they do and what their job consists of,” Stevens says.
Figuring out her future career was half the battle for McDowell.
She says this opportunity to get a head start toward that goal is invaluable.
“There's so much I don't know, so I'm just going in with an open mindset, and I'm ready to learn more things that will help me become a great teacher one day,” McDowell says.
The Weakley County Schools Strong Future Educators program is inspired by the Tennessee Department Of Education's "Grow Your Own" system.
Grow Your Own is a pipeline that hires aspiring teachers to fill positions in schools while they earn their college degree for free.
Once they graduate, they are guaranteed a position in that school district.
Weakley County currently has eight teachers in that program.