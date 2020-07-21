WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN — Students in Weakley County, Tennessee, will start school Aug. 17.
The district's school board approved a plan Monday to provide transitional in-person instruction with social distancing and other precautions in place.
There's also a monitored distance education plan for students who cannot return to school amid the COVID-19 pandemic because of their health or family circumstances.
The plan also includes an option for remote learning for all students if schools have to close again because of the pandemic.
The plan document the board approved also includes adjustments for health and safety, protocols to follow if a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19, an overview of steps that transportation and nutrition staff members will take to obey state and national guidance, and a summary of the district's academic plans for returning to schools.
Download the document below to read the school district's reopening plan.