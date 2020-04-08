4-8-20waa

The entire Local 6 area has been upgraded to a "Level 3/5" risk for severe weather Wednesday evening.

Significant hail in a few places remains our main concern.

It’s even possible destructive hail larger than golf balls (2"+) in diameter may fall, in addition to a high wind threat posed from a likely developing squall line the further south the storms get with 70+ mph straight line winds.

Can't rule out a tornado or two, but the headliner here is a very (unusually so for the time of year) large hail threat.

For more information on severe weather safety, view the checklists below.

Download PDF Tornado safety checklist
Download PDF Thunderstorm safety checklist
Download PDF Flash flooding safety checklist

Tags