The entire Local 6 area has been upgraded to a "Level 3/5" risk for severe weather Wednesday evening.
Significant hail in a few places remains our main concern.
It’s even possible destructive hail larger than golf balls (2"+) in diameter may fall, in addition to a high wind threat posed from a likely developing squall line the further south the storms get with 70+ mph straight line winds.
Can't rule out a tornado or two, but the headliner here is a very (unusually so for the time of year) large hail threat.
