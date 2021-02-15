Latest:
A Weather Authority Alert continues for the next few days with multiple impacts. A major winter storm is set to impact the Local 6 area with impacts continuing well after the snow ends Monday.
Heavy snow will impact the entire Local 6 area. The heaviest snow will likely set up over areas of western KY, southeast IL, and northwest TN.
We expect virtually the entire area to fall between 8" and 12" of snow. It is possible a heavier band could develop and exceed this range. Confidence has grown in a significant and maybe even close to historic snowstorm through Monday night. Extremely dangerous travel conditions will develop tonight and get worse Monday. Have what you need to be prepared by the end of the day today.
Blowing and drifting of snow will make this tough to measure in areas. This will be an uncommon snow for our part of the country... it will be very light and fluffy, making it more easily blown and drifted around. Snow drifts could well exceed these numbers in areas and along objects facing to the north. The heaviest and steadiest snow falls midday Monday through Monday evening.
Travel conditions will become dangerous overnight, with 2-3" of snow on the ground in most places by daybreak Monday morning.
In addition to the heavy snow, record cold will accompany this storm.
Wind chills will be as low as -10 to -15°F in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois... as low as -5°F in west Kentucky and NW Tennessee at times through Tuesday morning. Frostbite is possible to exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes with those temperatures.
Make sure to care for your PETS, ANIMALS, and check on your neighbors. Protect your pipes and homes from freezing and bursting.
After all of this, we'll need to turn our attention to Wednesday and Thursday, with another winter storm potentially impacting our area. While it is too soon to offer specifics in the forecast, it is very possible that we could see more significant snow or wintry precipitation.
If you are ready for things to warm up, there are indications that we will head above freezing again by the upcoming weekend, with warmer temperatures in the forecast for the final 10 days of February.