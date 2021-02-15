Latest:

A Weather Authority Alert continues for the next few days with multiple impacts. A major winter storm is set to impact the Local 6 area with impacts continuing well after the snow ends Monday.

winter storm warning

Heavy snow will impact the entire Local 6 area. The heaviest snow will likely set up over areas of western KY, southeast IL, and northwest TN.

total

We expect virtually the entire area to fall between 8" and 12" of snow. It is possible a heavier band could develop and exceed this range. Confidence has grown in a significant and maybe even close to historic snowstorm through Monday night. Extremely dangerous travel conditions will develop tonight and get worse Monday. Have what you need to be prepared by the end of the day today.

Blowing and drifting of snow will make this tough to measure in areas. This will be an uncommon snow for our part of the country... it will be very light and fluffy, making it more easily blown and drifted around. Snow drifts could well exceed these numbers in areas and along objects facing to the north. The heaviest and steadiest snow falls midday Monday through Monday evening.

snowiest febs
For perspective, we now believe that there is a realistic chance that, if everything happens just right, we could end up with February 2021 on the list of snowiest February's ever by the end of this week. Be prepared for and expect major travel impacts for most of this week from heavy snow.
The number to beat in Paducah is 15.3" from 1993.
storm records
Above are the numbers needed in Paducah to get on the top-5 list for biggest 24-hour snowstorms on record.
6pm sun
12 am mon

Travel conditions will become dangerous overnight, with 2-3" of snow on the ground in most places by daybreak Monday morning. 

6am mon
12 pm mon
6pm mon

In addition to the heavy snow, record cold will accompany this storm. 

Wind chills will be as low as -10 to -15°F in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois... as low as -5°F in west Kentucky and NW Tennessee at times through Tuesday morning. Frostbite is possible to exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes with those temperatures. 

Make sure to care for your PETS, ANIMALS, and check on your neighbors. Protect your pipes and homes from freezing and bursting. 

tues wind chill

After all of this, we'll need to turn our attention to Wednesday and Thursday, with another winter storm potentially impacting our area. While it is too soon to offer specifics in the forecast, it is very possible that we could see more significant snow or wintry precipitation. 

11pm wed
11am thu

If you are ready for things to warm up, there are indications that we will head above freezing again by the upcoming weekend, with warmer temperatures in the forecast for the final 10 days of February.

