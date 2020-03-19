Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PADUCAH HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE ENTIRE QUAD STATE REGION OF SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, SOUTHWEST INDIANA, WESTERN KENTUCKY, AND SOUTHEAST MISSOURI. * THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF HEAVY RAINFALL WILL BE FALLING ON SATURATED OR NEARLY SATURATED GROUNDS. AND WITH CREEKS AND STREAMS ALREADY SWOLLEN, MUCH OF THIS RAINFALL WILL BECOME RUNOFF, CAUSING FLOODING ISSUES AND POSSIBLE FLASH FLOODING WHERE STORMS BRING THE HEAVIEST RAINS. * LOW LYING AREAS AND LOW WATER CROSSINGS WILL BE THE FIRST TO FLOOD WHEN IT RAINS. MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF RAINFALL, HEAVY AT TIMES, WILL LIKELY EXPAND THESE USUAL FLOOD PRONE AREAS, TO INCLUDE MORE EXPANSIVE, GENERAL ROAD FLOODING. CREEKS AND STREAMS ALREADY AT BANKFULL WILL FURTHER HEIGHTEN THE FLASH FLOODING HAZARD AS ADDITIONAL HEAVY RAINS OCCUR. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&