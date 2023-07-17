PADUCAH — Scattered thunderstorms this morning and in the evening, but the afternoon should be clear. High of 90 and a low of 68 today.
- Alabama woman who went missing after reporting a toddler walking on the interstate has returned home, police say
- Ceremony to bid farewell to Kentucky National Guard as they prepare for deployment to Poland
- Kentucky State Police asks for public assistance in fraudulent checks investigation
- Patriot Guard leads procession for Kentucky National Guard's journey to Poland
- Gardener loses fingers, portion of vision after leftover firework explodes in his hands
- Paducah Police Department searching for missing teen
- Man arrested after 40 skulls, other human remains found in Kentucky home
- Suspect in Georgia mass shooting that killed 4 people is dead, official says
- Victim list in the Gilgo Beach serial killings case may be longer than previously thought, investigator says
- A southeast Missouri healthcare system is closing its home health services in a few counties
