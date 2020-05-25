FRANKFORT, KY — Memorial day kicks off week three of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's "Healthy at Work" plan.
Salons and barber shops, nail salons and tattoo parlors, as well as massage therapy, tanning salons, and acupuncturists are able to start reopening.
The next round of reopenings is coming up Monday, June 1, with bowling alleys, fishing tournaments, fitness centers, movie theaters, and state park lodges.
Then on Thursday, June 11, Kentucky state park campgrounds, along with the recreational areas, Kentucky horse park and otter creek, will reopen.
The next reopening date is June 15, when some childcare will reopen. Additionally, low touch and outdoor youth sports can continue at this time.
Gov. Beshear also says bars will reopen sometime in June as well as gatherings of up to 50 people.