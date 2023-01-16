PADUCAH — Even with rates up from last year, 2023 could mark the time when you decide to buy a new home. One program is geared toward making the home buying process easier on some families.
The Welcome Home Grant Program offers up to $10,000 for home buyers who qualify, and up to $15,000 for veterans, their spouses and active duty military members. The program is operated by the Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati, which offers it through member financial institutions like Paducah Bank.
Buying a new house is a major step in life, but sometimes the upfront cost makes it unattainable for some.
"A lot of times, people are paying a rent payment that is equivalent to a house payment. It is the down payment, or those closing costs, when you have to come up with $5,000 or $8,000 for that portion of it, is what they struggle with," said Paducah Bank representative Leanne Adreon.
Adreon says that's where the Welcome Home Program's $10,000 grant can help. The money can be put toward covering your down payment and closing costs.
"This is going to help them get there, get them into that house, paying sometimes even less than what they're paying in rent," Adreon said.
As the home buyer, you'd need to be able to put in at least $500 toward some of the costs the grant covers. Adreon says, if you think you may qualify, the time to act is now.
"We do start putting our applications in Feb. 6. So, if you're thinking about or looking at buying a house, come talk to us now," Adreon said. "We want to be able to get your application in there. They have set aside a pool of money, but once that money is gone, it's gone."
If you can't get an application in next month, the program will be reopened again in July.
To read through all of the qualifications, click here.