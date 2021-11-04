MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Board of Adjustment is calling for more evidence that shows how a proposed solar farm project would benefit economic development, before issuing a permit for it.
The McCracken County Solar project hit another speed bump on Tuesday when the board decided to stick with its late-October decision to not issue a permit for the project. The Board of Adjustment will hold another hearing on Nov. 17.
The board is seeking evidence to show how building a 600-plus acre solar farm in the county will benefit economic development. That's after McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer publicly stated it would be a necessity to get large-scale economic development projects to move to McCracken County.
Clymer believes the land in west Paducah, which is currently zoned as an agricultural area, could help drive the economic boost. Clymer plans to provide those details to the Board of Adjustment during the upcoming public hearing. He's not allowed to go into detail about potential projects that could follow the approval of the solar farm, because the county signed a nondisclosure agreement.
"These projects are huge energy consumers and huge electricity consumers, and they want and need a piece of solar energy in their energy portfolio," Clymer said.
He's not expecting any opposition for the project heading into the hearing.
"We thought out our procedure very well. We created an ordinance that addresses and would mitigate any negatives that can come from creation of a solar farm," Clymer said. "We have setbacks from the property line, a substantial distance, so that neighbors that perhaps don't like solar panels don't have to see them or hear them."
The goal for Clymer is to bring in jobs that are worth people staying in or even moving to McCracken County to get.
"We're right on the verge of getting that done, and if we can get this solar farm in, it'll go a long way toward accomplishing that goal that we've been chasing," Clymer said.
The Nov. 17 meeting of the Board of Adjustment will be open to anyone to give their thoughts on the process.