City governments across Kentucky are getting funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday announced a total of $157 million going to more than 360 cities as soon as next week.
The funding will be used to offset costs of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as expenses associated with personal protective equipment and COVID-19 vaccine clinics, as well as lost revenues, payroll and more.
The largest grants in the Local 6 area include Paducah, Murray and Mayfield, all of which are receiving more than $2.5 million.
Paducah is getting about $6.4 million, Murray is getting just over $5 million and Mayfield is getting more than $2.5 million.
Beshear's office says the allocations are based on population. Each local government receiving funding will get half of their allocation now, and the rest will be received between the spring and summer of 2022.
ARP funding for cities in the Local 6 area
|County
|Applicant city
|Total funded amount
|First tranche
|Ballard County
|Barlow
|$166,769.60
|$83,384.80
|Ballard County
|Kevil
|$151,232.06
|$75,616.03
|Ballard County
|LaCenter
|$248,341.68
|$124,170.84
|Ballard County
|Wickliffe
|$168,064.39
|$84,032.20
|Caldwell County
|Princeton
|$1,583,534.31
|$791,767.15
|Calloway County
|Murray
|$5,004,900.67
|$2,502,450.33
|Carlisle County
|Arlington
|$77,946.66
|$38,973.33
|Carlisle County
|Bardwell
|$174,279.41
|$87,139.70
|Crittenden County
|Marion
|$735,702.53
|$367,851.27
|Graves County
|Mayfield
|$2,542,200.54
|$1,271,100.27
|Graves County
|Wingo
|$150,564
|$75,282
|Hickman County
|Clinton
|$323,957.71
|$161,978.86
|Hickman County
|Columbus
|$39,620.73
|$19,810.36
|Livingston County
|Salem
|$187,227.36
|$93,613.68
|Livingston County
|Smithland
|$74,580.19
|$37,290.10
|Lyon County
|Kuttawa
|$173,502.53
|$86,751.27
|Marshall County
|Benton
|$1,155,734.03
|$577,867.02
|Marshall County
|Calvert City
|$648,692.30
|$324,346.15
|McCracken County
|Paducah
|$6,439,015.63
|$3,219,507.82
Download the document below to see the American Rescue Plan allocations going out across the entire state of Kentucky.