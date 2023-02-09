PADUCAH — Some of Paducah's Black history is now permanently on display at West Kentucky Community and Technical College.
Wednesday, the school renamed its Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion after Curlee Brown Jr.
He's the first Black student to graduate from the school, back when it was known as the Paducah Junior College, but the journey to that achievement wasn't easy.
Despite being academically eligible to attend Paducah Junior College, he was rejected because of his race.
That sparked his father, Curlee Brown Sr., to initiate a lawsuit against the school.
The win would integrate PJC and forever change access to higher education in west Kentucky.
Sonny is how Jan Brown-Thompson knew her older brother, Curlee Brown Jr.
“We just loved him so much, because we looked up to him. He was just wonderful. He really was,” Thompson says.
He inspires more than his sisters.
WKCTC President Anton Reece says Curlee Brown Jr.'s advocacy for higher education opened the door for him personally.
“We stand on the shoulders of our ancestors and our elders and those that paved the way before us. To now be honored 60-plus years later by, clearly, an African American president of the institution, that moment is not lost on me,” Reece says.
Thompson says the DEI office in memory of her brother illustrates how much progress has been made toward diversity, but the fight isn't over yet.
“There's a lot of work to be done. We want the numbers to increase. We want the outreach to increase,” Thompson says.
The now Curlee Brown Jr. Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion says giving students opportunities is the key.
“If we are not actively providing access to students — that's all students, right, including, certainly, diverse students — then it conflicts with our mission,” Reece says.
Thompson says working with the DEI office will help students succeed.
However, students will have to do the work, like Curlee Brown Jr. did.
“Stay the course. Do what is right. Education pays off,” Thompson says.
Curlee Brown Jr. and his sister, Dora Lee Brown, enrolled in Paducah Junior College in 1953.
Curlee Jr. graduated in 1955.
Dora Lee was the second Black student to graduate from PJC in 1957.
Wednesday's event was the first of many WKCTC has lined up to celebrate Black History Month.
