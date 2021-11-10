PADUCAH — If you're a parent eager to get your child vaccinated, you don't have to wait much longer. Vaccines for the 5 to 11 age group will be available through multiple west Kentucky health departments and through Wild Health.
The Purchase District Health Department and Wild Health each say they'll be ready to administer the child-size doses next week.
The Purchase District Health Department will start scheduling appointments Wednesday, Nov. 10. All vaccinations for the Pfizer pediatric vaccine are by appointment only. Ballard County, Carlisle County, Fulton County, Hickman County and McCracken County will offer them. You can call to schedule.
MORE DETAILS: Purchase District Health Department to begin offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, including child-size doses
Public Health Director Kent Koster with the Purchase District Health Department said the clinics will be ready to administer the shots starting next week.
"I just want to encourage those families who have not decided yet to really, seriously consider immunizing your child," said Koster.
Here are the numbers you can call to make an appointment:
- Ballard County: 270-665-5432.
- Carlisle County: 270-628-5431.
- Fulton County: 270-472-1982.
- Hickman County: 270-653-6110.
- McCracken County: 270-444-9625.
Wild Health in Paducah is also offering the Pfizer vaccine for children starting Monday, Nov. 12. The company has paired up with Paducah Public Schools for a vaccine clinic. Students can get vaccinated at Paducah Middle School on Nov. 12 and on Nov. 19. Those vaccination events will be followed by a clinic for second does on Dec. 3 and Dec. 10.
MORE DETAILS: Paducah Public Schools to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics for students starting Friday
This vaccination clinic is optional and is for students who are ages 5 to 11. Click here to register online. Emily Jones with Wild Health said the company is happy to give parents this option, but Wild Health’s supply will be limited to children enrolled in Paducah Public Schools.
"We will also have vaccines available for the general public, and we'll have third doses available for their staff. We will be able to accept a limited number of walk-ups for adult vaccines or the boosters. The pediatric supply will be limited to those that are enrolled in Paducah Public Schools," said Jones.
Wild Health will open up the Pfizer vaccines for ages 5 to 11 to the general public starting next week.
The Pennyrile District Health Department started administering COVID-19 vaccines for children on Tuesday. The district includes Caldwell, Crittenden, Livington, Lyon and Trigg counties.
Next week, the regional health department will offer the following exclusive times specifically for children to get vaccinated:
- Monday, Nov. 15 at the Livingston County Health Department.
- Tuesday, Nov. 16 at the Caldwell County Health Department.
- Wednesday, Nov. 17 at the Lyon County Health Department.
- Thursday, Nov. 18 at the Crittenden County Health Department and Trigg County Health Department.
The hours will be from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., then 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day. You can call to schedule an appointment. Visit pennyrilehealth.org to find district-wide and county-level phone numbers, and to use the health department's online vaccine signup form.
The Graves County Health Department will also have Pfizer pediatric vaccines available starting Nov. 10. The health department says walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred. To make an appointment, call 270-447-3553.