MAYFIELD, KY — Mayfield High School is getting more than $10 million as part of the Better Kentucky Plan, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday.
It's part of $127 million in federal funding allocated by the state to fund construction and renovation projects in Kentucky schools.
The Kentucky School Facilities Construction Commission voted Wednesday to recommend funding for projects in 13 school districts.
Mayfield High School will receive $10,478,018.
“This is and always will be an education first administration, and this funding gives us a unique opportunity to renovate and replace some of our schools, making them a safer and better learning environment for our children and our educators,” Beshear said in a statement Wednesday. “This will inject tens of millions of dollars into our schools as we work to build a better Kentucky for people in every corner of the commonwealth.”
The 13 districts will receive the funding, which comes from the American Rescue Plan Act, this summer, subject to allocation by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
If one of the chosen school districts doesn't accept the funding, the money will go to the next project on the state’s priority list.
Other districts receiving funding include:
District
School
Grant Funding
Hart
Bonnieville Elementary School
$2,760,255
Martin
Inez Elementary School
$10,660,970
Floyd
Duff-Allen Central Elementary School
$10,975,466
Boyd
Cannonsburg Elementary School
$7,298,241
Bellevue
Grandview Elementary School
$5,751,751
Jackson
Jackson County Middle School
$10,853,035
Grant
Dry Ridge Elementary School
$7,283,926
Breckinridge
Breckinridge County Middle School
$14,659,933
Bath
Bath County Middle School
$7,146,482
Cumberland
Cumberland County Elementary School
$13,163,077
Pendleton
Phillip Sharp Middle School
$8,131,304
Carter
East Carter High School
$14,077,165