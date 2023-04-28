PADUCAH — It was a rainy Thursday afternoon for day two of AQS QuiltWeek. The attendance this year is said to be higher in these first two days than it was last year.
Local 6 got the chance to talk with some of the quilters Thursday. Two of the quilters in the show are a mother daughter duo from west Kentucky. Together, they have four quilts in the show.
People were rushing through the door to get a good look at all the quilts. There is a story behind every quilt, and their locations are near and far.
Getting a chance to be in the QuiltWeek contest is something Joyce Puffinbarger and Kat Fick have been working towards for a long time.
"Finally. It's a bucket list, yes. I never had this on my bucket list, because she wasn't really into quilting for a long time," said Joyce.
Joyce lives in Benton, Kentucky, and Kat lives in Almo, Kentucky. Kat tried quilting in her 20s. She gave it up for a while, but after 30 years she picked it back up.
"She came over to the house, and she said ‘I want to try again,’ and we went to work," said Joyce.
They started a bunny quilt, and they ended up with four AQS entries. They don't quilt together all the time, but they help one another.
"It's something that we can share. We're blessed. Yes, we are. We truly are," said Kat.
It was a later-in-life hobby, but they're doing it together for as long as they can.
"We take care of each other. There you go. That's what we do," said Joyce.
The two have already started working on their entries for next year. Joyce said she has something on the way that does not look like anything she has seen this year at the show.
Kat agreed the quilt is going to blow everyone's mind.
You still have time to see the quilts in this year’s QuiltWeek contests. The doors open for the last two days at 9 a.m.