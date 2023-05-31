PADUCAH — It began in 1967 as a game to entertain a bored family, and now millions of people across the US play pickleball, a success-story likely spurred on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pickleball is making the rounds in the Local 6 area, with player groups and new courts popping-up in several surrounding towns.
One of those new courts is being built in Noble Park in Paducah. Construction started on Tuesday and likely won't be complete until early August.
As crews work, park visitors may find temporary road closures or slow-moving vehicles.
The inconvenience is worth the reward, though, at least according to Mike Rogers, president of the West Kentucky Pickleball Club.
The group has been active for less than a year, and Rogers says they already have nearly 145 members.
Rogers says he knows people in this area who have been playing pickleball for 10 years or more, so these courts have "been a long time coming."
"It's a really big deal for a lot of people," he explains, especially for all the people who have worked hard and volunteered to get the club on its feet.
Rogers says right now, they often have to make do with makeshift courts.
In Paducah, they only have enough room on the tennis courts for about 14 people to play at one time, so he's pretty excited about the new development.
He also had some insight on pickleball's growing popularity.
He says the sport provides a great opportunity to network and make lasting friendships. Plus, it's a game just about anyone can play.
"I fell in love with it, because my son is a high school athlete, and for me to compete with or against him is near impossible," Rogers says. "But I can do it in pickleball, and that, that brought great joy to me."
In fact, he says he's played kids as young as 10 years old, and adults in their mid-80s.
Despite the sport's accessibility, it's still important to take care of your body when you play, Rogers cautions.
He says he's seen a lot of people struggle with tennis elbow, sprained ankles, sprained feet and knee injuries on the court. But the biggest issue is staying hydrated. He encourages players to ensure they always have water on hand, especially during the hot summer months.
If you're curious about pickleball, you can check out the club's Facebook page to learn about their upcoming events.
Don't be scared to reach out to anyone and ask questions, Rogers says.
"Pickleball has got the nicest people — nicest people in the world that play," he says. And his advice for new players on the court? "Be patient. We all started somewhere."
According to Rogers, new pickleball courts are in the works in the heath area as well. Once they're completed, the club plans to host some beginner clinics and other new member events there. That's in addition to new pickleball courts coming to Murray.
According to a news release about the courts in Noble Park, they'll be located directly across the street from the bathrooms and tennis courts.
It's going to be an eight-court facility with lighting, shade, benches and sidewalks.
As of Tuesday — the first day of construction — the work zone was still calm and quiet, but there was evidence of impending work. Red, blue and green flags were already marking underground utilities in the building area.
Park-goers will soon need to be on the lookout for heavy machinery and equipment in the park. Additionally, some roads may temporarily close.
As far as what the community can expect in the construction area, the city explains the curing process for the bottom layer of concrete takes about 28 days.
After curing, the contractor will install the court surface, benches, lighting and fence. Crews will be parking their vehicles in the lot on the east side of the lake, near shelter 1.
If you're interested in playing or learning more about pickleball, consider joining one of the following groups:
- West Kentucky Pickleball Club
- Calvert City Pickleball
- Murray Pickleball Association
- Pickleball Passion Paducah
- West Tennessee Pickleball
- SEMO Pickleball
- Southern Illinois Pickleball Group
You can also learn more at usapickleball.org.