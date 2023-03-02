PADUCAH — After former President Jimmy Carter recently entered hospice, many people may be wondering what exactly hospice is and how and when they should consider it. Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital in Paducah provides a hospice program, and folks there say hospice care involves much more than you may realize.
We talked with Mercy's hospice liaison, Shannah Poindexter, who recommends those who have been diagnosed with a terminal illness at least to start looking into the process. That way when death is close the transition to hospice is a comfortable and easy one.
"A lot of people get confused about what hospice is," says Poindexter
For two decades Poindexter has worked in hospice care. She’s the liaison for the Mercy Health-Lourdes hospice program. She’s seen enough to know hospice looks different for each patient.
"Technically they are terminally ill. Most people think they are eminently dying, but that's not true. Most of our patients stay on hospice care for months or years, as long as they continue to meet that criteria," she says.
Poindexter says in hospice care it's all about the patient and their needs.
"We meet you where you are. It's OK if you call to get information about hospice and you’re not ready. We respect that, because it's a very big decision," says Poindexter
Hospice care can look different for all patients, while a bulk of patients at Mercy Health receive in-home care, depending on the circumstances they can stay at Mercy Health’s Hospice Care Center for inpatient care.
"So the people that come into the care center are those who are really having a lot of symptom issues. And that can be nausea/vomiting. It can be social issues, behavioral issues that we cannot necessarily control in the home setting or the nursing home setting," says Poindexter.
She tells Local 6, it’s important to look into hospice as soon as face a terminal diagnosis to get the most benefit out of it, and loved ones play a huge role.
"You are doing a great job. It doesn’t feel like you are and you are in the thick of it and you can't sometimes see the other side, and you may not know all the answers, but I can assure you that you’re doing an excellent job," she says.
Baptist Health Paducah works with Mercy Health’s hospice care program to provide the service to the community. The two providers say it's important to look into hospice as soon as possible to get the most benefit.
"Not getting on hospice early, it doesn't allow the patient or family to experience the true benefit of what hospice brings to the table,” Baptist Health Paducah Executive Director Mike Muscerella says.
Hospice benefits are covered by most health insurance providers, including Medicaid and Medicare, private insurances and veterans care.
Poindexter also says they do not turn away patients looking into hospice without healthcare. Instead they have a hospice social worker who assists.