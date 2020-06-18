PADUCAH — Kentucky's 2020 primary election is less than a week away, and the COVID-19 pandemic is causing some changes this year. Some voters will be using absentee ballots for the first time, but the polls will still be open if you want to vote in person. McCracken County Clerk Julie Griggs says her office is seeing the effects of the pandemic.
"We've never had an election this way before, and we have nothing to gauge it to," Griggs said. "Last year in the primary the total number that we voted, and that's in-person and mail-in absentee, was 9,175. We've already had almost 16,000 mail-in requests for ballots."
Griggs thinks there's a reason we're seeing a significant increase in voter participation in McCracken County.
"I think the mayor race and the city commission race certainly has sparked interest with the city residents," Griggs said. "But I think, too, the State Board of Elections sending out the post cards. You know, I think that's made people aware, like, 'Oh yeah.' Cause you know, usually a primary we just don't have that good a turnout. And I think it's made people aware, 'Yeah, there is a primary going on, and I need to vote.'"
There are some requirements if you plan on voting at the McCracken County Courthouse on Tuesday. To go into the courthouse, you're required to wear a mask. After that, you'll have your temperature taken, and then you can head to the voting stations.
"We will be doing our part as far as what we're supposed to do, and being socially distant, and keeping the stations cleaned and sanitized," Griggs said. "I know the courthouse maintenance crew has been asked to stay on all day, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Election Day, to make sure that the stations are cleaned properly."
If you do forget your mask, the clerk's office will be able to provide you with one so you can vote. Voters will also need to have a form of identification. Griggs wants to remind voters to expect there to be a line. She says they will have 50 to 75 stations set up on Election Day.
