JOPPA, IL — What's next? That's the question for Joppa-Maple Grove Unit School District 38 after an election Tuesday determined the district will not be annexed by Massac County Unit 1 Schools.
School leaders say the overall priority is the kids who attend schools in Joppa-Maple Grove Unit School District 38.
Board members say to do that they must have open communication with each other and with the Joppa community.
Things were quiet Wednesday at Joppa Senior High School. Students are gone for spring break, and the recent decision against annexation means things there won't be changing.
Joppa-Maple Grove Unit School District 38 Superintendent Vickie Artman says people made their voices heard.
"Actually, I was not surprised about the decision," Artman says. "I know the Joppa community is very loyal and dedicated, and they've been very vocal in wanting to keep our school."
Artman says as a school board and district, it's their job to make sure the students are prioritized.
She says the district is doing fine financially and will make sure it serves the kids.
"We will be looking at ways to use our finances in the best interest of our students and looking at opportunities for students," Artman says.
Joppa-Maple Grove School Board President Daniel Burnett was for the annexation but says he's happy people showed up to vote.
"People kind of rallied and kept the school there," Burnett says. "I'm proud that the voters made a decision, and I think it's the right thing for the community to make the decision, not just the seven board members make a decision with what to do with the school district."
As a school board, he says the biggest challenge will be communication.
"We're going to have to learn how to communicate with each other so we can move forward," Burnett says. "I think they're going to learn how to communicate with the entire community, not just certain people."
The school board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on April 24.
The board will also be going through some changes. Adam Tucker Harris will replace Denise Meyer as a school board member.
For the annexation to pass, both Massac County Unit 1 Schools and Joppa-Maple Grove Unit School District 38 had to vote "Yes."
Massac County Unit 1 Schools had more "Yes" votes. However, Joppa-Maple Grove Unit School District 38 had more "No" votes.