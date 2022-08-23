PADUCAH, KY -- The McCracken County Lady Mustangs have the same goals of winning more championships in 2022, however they are doing it in the final season for head coach Tim Whitis.
Whitis will retire after 19 years as a high school volleyball coach at the end of the season.
"There has been a lot of emotions," Whitis said. "I have been doing this for a long time. My wife retired and I think its time to hand the reigns over and let someone else come in and see what they can do."
His career that started at Lone Oak and then McCracken County is one that all coaches dream of having, but never come close.
Whitis has won over 500 games during his career, 18 district championships, and 12 straight region championships.
"I didn't have a volleyball background," said Whitis. "When you do start to look back at some of the things and accomplishments, it's kind of neat."