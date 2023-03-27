WICKLIFFE, KY — Thousands of local drivers face a detour after safety issues forced the closure of a major bridge. The Illinois and Missouri departments of transportation have closed all traffic on the US 60-62 bridge over the Mississippi River.
The move comes after critical issues were discovered during a routine inspection.
Carrie Nelsen with IDOT told Local 6 the issues are the deterioration of the bridge's structural integrity and pier caps.
Dawn Baker works at Kentucky Hillbilly BBQ in Wickliffe, Kentucky. It's a popular place people stop when traveling through that area.
She says some customers are upset about the bridge closure.
There's always a line for lunch at Kentucky Hillbilly BBQ. Baker has been working there for over four years and has built relationships with customers.
"Thank goodness for our truck drivers because they keep coming and stopping, and they’re our word of mouth. So, you know, we thank them," says Baker.
So when one of them came to her about the US 60-62 bridge closure, she listened.
"I don't think that they actually know the bridge is closed yet. I had one little trucker, he called us this morning because there's no signs telling them it's closed, and when they find out, well, that's a different story for them," she says.
Nelsen says the bridge's age plays a role in the recent closure.
The detour for the closure is U.S. 51 and Interstate 57. That adds up to about 4.5 miles to a trip from Wickliffe to Charleston, Missouri.
As for when the bridge might reopen, Nelson says, "We haven't had a full briefing of the results of that inspection. When we get the information back from the inspection then we'll be able to see if the repair plant plans can be designed and implemented.”
For the time being, Baker says she will remain a listening ear for her customers.
"I mean, you know, what choice do they have, right? So, you know, you just acclimate to whatever the situation is and go on, you know," she says.