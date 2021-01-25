WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — The Williamson County Republican Circuit Clerk, Austin Crabb, resigned her position effective immediately following DUI charges.
The Williamson County Republican Party released the news in a letter today. The letter said they reviewed the police report, video and audio of the arrest.
The letter said footage reveled Crabb on camera saying, " I was drinking in the courthouse. In my office actually, consuming alcoholic beverages in the Williamson County Courthouse. I'm an elected official. I have alcohol in my courthouse."
As Circuit Clerk, Crabb maintained the official records for the court system and receives the court documents for filing for both civil and criminal cases.
Her name is still listed on the clerk website and it is also where you can find the charges filed against her. According to the clerk's website, Crabb is charged with a DUI, operating a uninsured vehicle, improper lane usage and making an improper turn.
The party condemned Crabb's action noting that thousands of people die annually related to DUI's. The party will appoint Crabb's replacement accoring to the letter.
Court records show Crabb's first appearance is set for Feb. 24 at 9:00 a.m.
After her arrest she posted her bond of $200 on Thursday.