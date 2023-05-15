MARION, IL — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for Lucas M. Thompson, 25, who is wanted for questioning after a domestic battery incident and standoff that occurred Sunday morning around 10:13 a.m., according to a release by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office. Additional charges are likely.
Deputies were first alerted to a domestic battery in progress in the 2700 block of Robley Lane in rural Williamson County. The release states when they arrived, there was a 64-year-old woman in the driveway who told them she had been “choked and struck in the head by a 25 year old male relative.”
The suspect made threats throughout the incident and said the only way he would go to jail was for murder, the release says. The woman was able to get out of the residence and told Deputies that Thompson was still inside, and armed with a sword.
According to the release, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office “activated the Williamson County Crisis Team.” They also sent out an alert through the Williamson County EMA IPAWS system, which told those who were within 5 miles, or who traveled within 5 miles, about this being a concern to the public. Additionally, Deputies used a remote camera system which helped them to find out that the suspect was no longer in the residence.
The release says the Williamson County Special Response Team (SRT) went into the residence and confirmed the suspect had already left, which was in contrast to the information Deputies had first received from witnesses.
The release says since March of 2018, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office has responded to this residence 37 times, many of those calls being for domestic battery. He is currently wanted on a warrant out of Jackson County, Illinois.
Sheriff Jeff Diederich said, “domestic violence is unacceptable on any date. To see a Son commit such a heinous act toward a Mother on a day in which many families are busy celebrating Mother’s Day is gut wrenching. ”
If you have information, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office asks that you call 618-997-6541 or the Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 800.414.TIPS(8477). Callers may remain anonymous.