PADUCAH — The 50 to 60 mph winds Wednesday night caused minor damage in our area, but a Paducah homeowner lost a large pine tree.
Local 6 only found minimal damage in the area, but Julie Griggs lost a 50-year-old tree she has watched continue to grow since she built her home 25 years ago.
"My son got home at about 4 this morning. He said about 20-30 minutes later he heard a loud crash, and this is what happened," said Griggs.
Griggs said she knows its just a tree, but it still makes her said. She is, however, glad that it did not hurt anyone.
Jackson Purchase Electric Cooperative Vice President Ward Morgan said JPEC's worker's were prepared for the worst, but thankfully it wasn't too bad.
JPEC serves nearly 30,000 consumer-member accounts across six counties. Wednesday night, nearly 900 people were without power, and their average outage time was less than two hours.
"The soggy soil, saturated ground and heavy rains is what causes trees to fall that are outside of the right away," Morgan said.
Morgan said JPEC is constantly taking measures to keep the right-of-way clear to keep their customers safe.
"Electric utilities are required to maintain the appropriate clearance between trees and distribution lines at all times," the JPEC website says. "Electric utilities usually prune or remove vegetation to a distance greater than the minimum clearances to account for future growth, movement of trees or power lines due to wind, conductor sag due to heat and line loading, and other factors."
After Wednesday night's winds, Morgan stressed the importance of the right-of-ways.
There are also multiple ways to report an outage to JPEC: Text "OUT" to 855-938-3622, report an outage online at JPEnergy.com, or call 1-800-633-4044.