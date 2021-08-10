LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — West Kentucky schools in COVID-19 red zones are making critical decisions on children wearing a mask back to school.
As of Monday, only 16 of Kentucky's 120 counties are out of the red zone, including just five in the Local 6 area: Crittenden, Fulton, Hickman, Lyon and Trigg. All other counties in the state are in the red zone, meaning the novel coronavirus is spreading at high rates. Lyon and Crittenden counties are in the orange zone, meaning the virus is spreading at a substantial rate in those communities. Fulton, Hickman and Trigg counties are in the yellow zone, meaning the virus is spreading at a moderate rate. Not one county in the entire state is in the green zone, which would indicate low COVID-19 spread.
At least four Local 6 area school districts in the COVID-19 red zone have mandated universal masking indoors. Those include McCracken, Graves, Murray Independent, and Mayfield Independent Schools.
Livingston County Schools is reviewing its mask policy during Monday nights' school board meeting. The county is in a COVID-19 red zone.
Right now, school guidance shows masks are optional, but the school district’s superintendent said nothing is set in stone.
Monday morning was opening day for teachers and administrators in the district.
The district is going through many changes — one of the biggest changes is a new superintendent.
Livingston County Schools Superintendent David Meinschein focused on "the return of COVID and the learning gaps we have to overcome from last year."
Students go back to school on Wednesday. Monday's school board meeting will include discussions about mask mandates and COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
His message for teachers for the upcoming school year was clear.
"I want to make solid decisions for students to keep them safe, to educate them at the best model that we can," Meinschein said. "I want to keep our community safe, their home safe."
Monday, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reported Livingston County's COVID-19 incidence rate was 35.7 average daily cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days. The Pennyrile Health Department on Thursday reported a 16 year old and 12 year old among 12 new cases in the county.
The state of Kentucky recommends universal masking in all K-12 schools. Right now, there won't be a centralized database for K-12 cases counts for schools like in 2020.
"Right now, it will be flowing through the local health departments. They can then be putting that information out and should be to the community," Beshear said while in west Kentucky on Monday.
Beshear said the state is considering bringing back the centralized case count that showed student infections and quarantines.
McCracken County Public Schools lists a case count on its website. It shows eight new students tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, Aug. 9. There were also two new positive staff cases. The district is also reporting 52 new students quarantined. It's too early to tell if these cases originated in the school.
Marshall County Schools Superintendent Steve Miracle said the district has had a few cases of COVID-19. Miracle also said since school started back last week, they couldn't trace the cases back to the school. Schools have made some changes, though, including more social distancing in classrooms and the cafeteria.
Many back-to-school plans include tiered systems that will kick in temporary mask mandates if COVID-19 spread worsens.
Paducah Public Schools’ reopening plan has a three-level system. The first level allows for masks to be optional. The second and third levels mandates masks in some capacity. The district is expected to announce finalized mask plans on Wednesday.
Meinschein said any decision about masks and social distancing will start with the kids' safety in mind.