PADUCAH — Schools will be back in session before we know it, and now is the time for parents to be thinking about vaccinations for the new school year. Classrooms are often ground zero for spreading germs and illnesses. The Kentucky School Board Association has reported an uptick in some vaccine-preventable illnesses.
One mom, Katelyn Wright, said she always makes sure her kids are up to date on their vaccinations. "Less worried. I don't have to worry about them picking up something from school, because it's so easy to pick up something," she says.
Wright was getting her kids checked out Monday, and as a teacher and a mom, vaccinations are important to her. "It protects them. It protects everybody else, makes sure they don't get the chickenpox or something like that. It just makes life easier," she says.
Pediatrician Caitlyn Cecil agrees. "There are a lot of things we would like to protect your children from, and you're at a higher risk if your children don't get those vaccines," she says.
She says it's so important that she make sure her son is up to date on his vaccinations. "Not only because I don't want him to get sick, but I also don't want there to be a large percentage of unimmunized children in our community, because then a lot of people can get sick," she says.
Cecil said since the COVID pandemic, Baptist Health Paducah has seen an increase in unvaccinated kids for several reasons, including misinformation about vaccines.
She wants parents to know the truth.
"One, vaccines do not cause autism, and two, there's no harm in getting vaccines on the routine schedule we recommend here in the office," she says.
Cecil says not only are vaccines effective, but they are also affordable. "Vaccinations are well covered by your child's health insurance, so whether that's private insurance, a medical card or even if you're self-paying, you can come in and get your vaccines, and we can help make sure you get them paid for," she says.
Families like the Wrights are doing what they can to maintain peace of mind before school starts. "To each their own. Everyone's going to do what they think is best, but I do think it brings peace to your heart if they're vaccinated and you don't have to worry about it," says Wright.