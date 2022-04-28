PADUCAH — Paducah businesses are experiencing a welcomed jump in foot traffic during QuiltWeek as quilters visit local shops and restaurants.
Store owners say they've met visitors from across the country and from around the world.
The owners of Forever Sweet Creamery on Broadway Street say they've had customers from places like Australia, New Zealand and Canada this week.
It's a new business, and they say compared to the past couple of weeks, there has been more than 130% increase in sales.
"It's lovely to be here," said Sandy Gebele, a quilter from Ohio. "And we're so happy to be out because of COVID."
Other quilters were excited for the start of QuiltWeek.
"We got here right at 10 o'clock this morning when the doors opened, and it's just like, open the flood gates — no pun intended — because we're in Paducah," said Darlene Rich, a quilter from Louisville.
Quilters say the return of Paducah's QuiltWeek is a chance to meet new and old friends.
"We love quilting," said Gayle Buckley, a quilter from Illinois. "We get to see new techniques, new fabrics, meet new people, see a lot of people that we already know."
It's a special time for quilters to explore Paducah, especially since the pandemic meant they weren't able two for the past two years.
"We've come to Paducah for years, and since there hasn't been any, we've been deprived," said Gebele.
Local business owners like the folks at Forever Sweet Creamery say this week is great for business.
"It brings more foot traffic," said Stewart Lofton, the owner of the ice cream shop. "You have people that are intended to just see what Paducah has to offer."
Quilters say while QuiltWeek is a great excuse to come visit, Paducah has a lot to offer guests.
"I hope other people come just to be here, not just QuiltWeek" said Rhonda Dobson, a quilter from Ohio. "There's so much to see and do."
Forever Sweet Creamery opened on April 12, so this is their first QuiltWeek experience.