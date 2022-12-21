PADUCAH — Christmas is approaching, and people from the Local 6 area are flying out to destinations to celebrate with loved ones.
Winter weather is affecting places across the country, so the folks at Barkley Regional Airport are doing their best to prepare in Paducah.
Airport leaders are paying attention to the weather. They say flights depend on many factors, and they're preparing for possible impacts like snow and ice.
From Paducah to Charlotte and from there to connecting destinations, leaders at Barkley Regional Airport say right now, people are flying to destinations across the nation.
Local 6 has announced a Weather Authority Alert for Thursday through Saturday because of dangerously cold lows and possible travel impacts in the forecast.
The National Weather Service Paducah has announced a Wind Chill Watch for the entire quad-state region from 6 p.m. Thursday through noon Friday, and a Winter Storm Watch affecting portions of west Kentucky, southern Illinois and southeast Missouri from noon Thursday through 6 a.m. Friday.
Across a large portion of the United States, millions of Americans have begun the week with below-freezing temperatures. A "bomb cyclone" developing means more than 50 million people from the state of Washington to Maryland are under alerts, the National Weather Service says.
With the anticipated inclement weather, the airport is hoping flights run smoothly.
"It's all over the country from Charlotte," Barkley Regional Airport Executive Director Dennis Rouleau says. "We actually have more connections now than we did with SkyWest going to Chicago."
Rouleau says Barkley's booking percentage, or load factor, for December has been higher than expected.
"We have probably about a 50% to 58% load factor for December, and that's pretty good for an airline that's just started up in December," said Rouleau. Contour Airlines began offering flights from Paducah to Charlotte, North Carolina, this month. This, after SkyWest pulled out of Paducah and many other airports.
He says Barkley Regional Airport has seen more families fly to Charlotte, and with the change from SkyWest to Contour, Rouleau says it's convenient.
"Now, Contour is, the fare is reasonable enough for families to consider that," Rouleau says. "So now we're having people going on vacation and so forth through Contour. I think that's a big change."
Rouleau says when it comes to wintry conditions, having a local airport nearby is beneficial for travelers.
Here's some advice for people traveling by air:
- Try to fly midweek or on Saturday. You'll find the lowest fare rates that way.
- Try to book your flight around 30 days in advance.
- Pack a reusable water bottle. It saves money and reduces plastic waste.
Rouleau says Barkley Regional Airport uses an environmentally-friendly, Federal Aviation Administration approved deicer for the runway.