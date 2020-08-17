PADUCAH — West Kentucky Community and Technical College students will be back on campus Monday for the start of a new fall semester.
With COVID-19, WKCTC is preparing for students with a deep cleaning of all high-touch surfaces from tables, door knobs, and computers.
President Anton Reece said not all students will be on campus right away. Students can choose in-person, virtual or hybrid options.
"We want to be sure that we're doing a lot of key things to keep people safe," Reece said. "And social distancing. In order to achieve the 6-foot-and-more differential. That obviously has an impact on the capacity in all of our rooms."
Reece said students will be wearing masks. Social distancing signs will be placed around campus.
And every classroom will have personal protective equipment kits. He said students and staff must do their part.
"We do those self-checks, the consistency that we wear those masks, social distancing, and wash our hands, and utilizing the PPEs are the keys as we continue to navigate through this very fluid atmosphere," Reece said.
Reece said 50% of staff will be on campus, and 50% teaching virtually. His hope is that the school year is as safe as possible for everyone.
Reece said if a student tested positive for COVID-19, the college will work with the local health department to organize testing, quarantining, and closing classrooms for deep cleaning.