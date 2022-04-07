PADUCAH — West Kentucky Community and Technical College in Paducah is offering series of free trainings to help minority small-business owners and new entrepreneurs succeed.
The training events are funded by a grant from philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott that was awarded to WKCTC in 2020 through the National Philanthropic Trust. The multimillion-dollar donation to WKTCT supports diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, including educational and workforce training opportunities for marginalized students. The WKCTC Guarantee, the school's seven-sector framework to use the money, was created to support efforts like the minority small-business training series.
Members of the leadership board behind the program are local minority-owned business owners. They say this training is key for several reasons. One big one: so many business owners may have a dream, but they don't necessarily have the funding or training to secure funding.
Local 6 talked with two business owners who helped design the program about helping other entrepreneurs find the perfect recipe for success.
"You do what you love to do, you never work a day," said Ross House of Coffee owner George Ross.
"Believe it or not, it was my very first business plan in college," said Ross.
He said so much about the business world has changed, but networking and funding are still key.
"In the end, I want to see new businesses within the city of Paducah," he said
Not far away, Shulorn Jeter showed off her first rehab property for Boss Management Development. She's also a real estate agent.
"I took this one from the worst house to the best house," she said of the home under renovation. She shared why she wants to see other businesses thrive.
"So they can be more effective when they apply for loans or grants or government funding," she said. "I want people to understand how important it is to get out there and connect with people."
WKCTC Vice President of Regional Workforce Training and Economic Development Kevin O'Neill with WKCTC said training topics will range from business plans to funding to expansion.
"Every piece of a business that's important and that has to be attended to will be covered," said O'Neill. "It can be some of those things that will sneak up on you and you don't want it to happen, so we just want to give those tools."
"Each and every one of us, even current business owners, can learn so much from this training," said Ross.
The training sessions will be held every two weeks on Tuesdays, starting at 5:30 p.m. in Paducah's W.C. Young Community Center at 505 S. 8th St. One-on-one consultation opportunities are available as well, WKCTC says.
Training dates and subjects are:
- April 19: Business Plan
- May 3: Funding (Local, state and federal)
- May 17: Navigating the system
- May 31: Legal structure/business licenses
- June 14: Personnel/human resources
- June 28: Recordkeeping
- July 12: Taxes (including property and payroll)
- July 26: Expansion
To register for the minority small business training, call 270-534-3821 or 270- 534-3444. For more information, contact Kevin O'Neill at kevin.oneill@kctcs.edu or 270-534-3206.