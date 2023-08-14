Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern Illinois, Alexander, Franklin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union and Williamson. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Marshall and McCracken. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi, New Madrid, Perry MO, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne MO. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Widespread thunderstorms continue to move through the watch area this morning. This slow moving area of storms may persist over the same areas long enough to cause local flash flooding. Persistent rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour will likely lead to flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&