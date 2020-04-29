CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — Sheriff's deputies arrested a St. Louis woman on a charge of making a terroristic threat in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri, after investigators say she falsely claimed she had COVID-19.
Brittany Scholl allegedly told staff at the Cape Girardeau County Jail that she was positive for COVID-19 and had been in contact with an inmate, Gregory Meyer. That's according to a news release from the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office accuses Scholl of making that false claim with the intention of frightening 10 or more people or causing an evacuation, quarantine or closure of the jail.
Scholl was arrested on a charge of making a terroristic threat in the first degree, which is a class D felony. A cash-only bond was set at $25,000.
The sheriff's office says Scholl also faces charges of stealing and forgery in a warrant from the Jackson Police Department. The bond in that case was set at $10,000, cash only.