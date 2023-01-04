MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Authorities have arrested a Marshall County, Kentucky, woman accused of cruelty to animals.
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office says a woman named Melissa Louati on seven counts of second-degree cruelty to animals Tuesday.
According to the sheriff's office, a deputy responded to Louati's home in the Benton-Birmingham area of Marshall County after the sheriff's office received multiple complaints about the living conditions of animals at her home.
Records available on the Kentucky Court of Justice website show Louati is scheduled to appear for an arraignment hearing on Feb. 8.