PADUCAH — A woman is charged with murder after police say she stabbed her husband to death early Tuesday morning in Paducah.
The victim, 56-year-old Robert Penn, was found lying dead in the street around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Seitz Street and Mississippi Street, police say.
Wednesday, police announced the arrest of the man's wife, 41-year-old Cocina M. Penn, on a charge of murder/domestic violence.
The Paducah Police Department says Cocina Penn told officers she was walking with her husband around 3:10 a.m. when a man attacked him. But, the police department claims detectives found evidence contradicting her version of events.
Police say they believe there was no male attacker and that Cocina Penn stabbed her husband.
Cocina Penn was arrested at 11:18 a.m. Tuesday on the murder charge and jailed in the McCracken County Jail.
The police department says an autopsy was performed on Robert Penn's body Wednesday morning at the Regional Crime Lab in Madisonville.
Police ask anyone with information relevant to the investigation to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.