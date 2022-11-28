PADUCAH — Right at 2 o'clock on Sunday people began to fill the home of Kenn Gray and his family to take a peak at the gorgeous decorations.
Guest's gasps filled the room as they walked through the life sized snowflake door frame. The Gray's are one of the five families that put their home on display for the first time event.
"I think doing the tours on Jefferson street is important because everyone is kind of aware that Jefferson is a very historical street in Paducah," Gray explained. "So I think its important to kind of showcase the homes that people drive past, and you know, wonder about what they look like on the inside — so its kind of a awesome thing."
This event acts as a fundraiser for the Women's Club here in Paducah. Anyone who purchased a ticket for Sunday helped ensure funds for the club continue to service the community and renovate their building, which has been standing in Paducah since 1906.
One member of the club — Kathleen McMahan, says that she is in awe of the beauty of the decorations as she tours around the houses.
"Well this is the first time that the Women's Club has sponsored the tour of homes and we are excited about it. We hope that everyone that comes and enjoys the beautiful homes on Jefferson street. I can't imagine how gorgeous these home are decorated and we appreciate every one that came through," she says.
Shanna Crockett — another home owner — is amazed with the decorations as well, but she says her decorations have a deeper meaning: representing the joy in her family. Crockett says, "Well Christmas is so fun for our family, we have 4 children — all different ages — and we just get really into it. And we love to decorate and celebrate Christmas."
This event kicked the holidays into drive on Jefferson and started something new in Paducah.