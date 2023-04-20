MCCRACKEN COUNTY — A crucial part of keeping a community going is economic development. That means new business that brings more jobs, which in turn brings more people into the community.
In McCracken County, the Triple Rail Park, owned by the Industrial Department Authority, is a big key to that. Wednesday morning, county leaders discussed how much money they'll be investing.
They are in the early stages of clearing the brush and trees, which is expensive, but it’s making room for the companies. This site has access to three railroads and the Ohio River. Those assets are uncommon to be all located on one area, making it a perfect spot to develop. County leaders say once the land is clear, businesses should come rolling in.
The land is empty now and it does not look like much. The Triple Rail Park is 425 acres in West McCracken County near the Ohio River. McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer and other county leaders see it as the place for future development.
"We know in order to sell the triple rail sites and other sites, the projects that come in, the ones that are looking to locate somewhere, it's helpful if the site is clear, prepared, the trees and the brush gone, somewhat leveled up. Certainly helpful if there's a road there going in through the park. We now have the state's commitment to put a road there," said Clymer.
Before now, the state wanted to see plans from companies wanting to relocate there before committing to adding an industrial truck sustainable road. Clymer said that is making the plot more attractive.
"The triple rail, as well as our other industrial sites, we're gonna do what we can to put money into these and get them to where they're build ready, and of course the projects come in with their plans and needs," he said.
Clymer said in the past the money has not been available, but now that it is, the county is going to use it. The county is putting in the money for future developments there and those that will follow.
"We want to bring in a strong wage, high-paying jobs with family sustaining wages. We want to keep our kinds, grandkids here in the community, and working at jobs they'll be proud of and will sustain them for years," he said.
The county is also planning and budgeting to add a dock to the Triple Rail Park. That will allow future companies to access the land by barge on the Ohio River.
Right now, it is unclear what companies will be building there. Leaders say there are plenty interested in calling McCracken their new home, but these steps have to be taken first.