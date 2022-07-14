PADUCAH — Longtime WPSD-TV Assignment Manager Lori Barrett retired from the station Wednesday after more than 21 years of dedicated service.
Barrett has been in broadcasting for years, starting in radio news then coming to WPSD-TV in April of 2001. Her role as assignment manager allowed her to work with just about everyone in the newsroom, from reporters and anchors, to producers, to photographers.
Former and current WPSD staff members gathered Wednesday to celebrate Barrett's tenure at the company with a luncheon.
"We've laughed a lot and sometimes cried, which apparently I've done today, but we've always been professional about it. So, from the very bottom of my heart, thank you so much for being there both as co-workers and friends," Barrett said.
She's leaving WPSD-TV after accepting a position with the Marshall County School District as public relations coordinator.
Barrett is a native of western Kentucky. She is a graduate of Marshall County High School and Murray State University, where she was a member of the women's basketball teams at both schools.
To watch a tribute video in Barrett's honor, click here.