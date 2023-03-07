PADUCAH — There is an update to WPSD Local 6's monthslong effort to obtain public records from Murray State University located in Murray, Kentucky.
On Monday, WPSD-TV filed a lawsuit against Murray State University to obtain records Murray State has previously withheld and/or redacted. WPSD-TV is seeking the public documents related to the university's attempts to interfere with reporting by WKMS, a national public radio-affiliated station operated by Murray State.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron previously ruled that the university violated the Kentucky Open Records Act when it improperly invoked the preliminary records exemption and when it refused to search for some records claiming the request was unreasonably burdensome.
That ruling also summarily rejected Murray State's contention that the First Amendment somehow protected administrators' emails simply because they may be related to WKMS, a news gathering operation.
WPSD-TV's lawsuit reads, in part, "A cursory review of MSU's redactions makes plain that MSU is willfully mis-applying the Act's exemptions to withhold records it would rather not see the light of day."
The television station's open records request followed a ruling from the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission that former 42nd Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson of Marshall and Calloway counties improperly used his position seeking to kill an unflattering story.
At the time, Jameson called Murray State President Robert Jackson to complain. Jackson subsequently demanded through two other high ranking administrators a written explanation from then WKMS Station Manager Chad Lampe. Lampe told the JCC the incident was a contributing factor to, and acceleration of, his departure from the station and the university. Jameson was later removed from office and did not win his bid for reelection.
WPSD-TV filed a second open records request seeking documents relating to other incidents involving Jackson and others. The request sought records about university attitudes, including those of Murray State Board of Regents leadership, about the radio station's investigative reporting efforts and the quote, “mission and purpose of WKMS."
We also seek records regarding the university’s simultaneously ongoing attempt to retain accreditation for the school's journalism department. Monday's lawsuit said MSU again provided improperly heavily redacted documents.
Download this document to read the lawsuit filed Monday:
Download these documents to read supplemental documentation that accompanied the lawsuit: