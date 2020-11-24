PADUCAH -- Despite challenges caused by the pandemic, local nonprofits and businesses will once again provide Thanksgiving day meals at no cost to the community.
Among them is Martha's Vineyard Mission at 1100 N. 12th St. in Paducah, which spent Monday preparing 91 turkeys that will be served Thursday along with sides like gravy, green beans, corn, cornbread, sweet potato casserole and pie.
Because of the pandemic, the dining room at Martha's Vineyard Mission will be closed to the public on Thanksgiving. But pickup, carryout and delivery options will be available.
"It's going to be real different because a lot of the people have been coming for years, and it was good to see them," said Martha Bell, founder of Martha's Vineyard Mission. "We'll do as good as we can with what we have to work with this year. But I'm sure we'll get everybody fed. Everybody will be fine. I don't put a lot of negative stuff in there because we don't need negative. We need positive."
Bell said on Thanksgiving day, carryout service at the back of the building will begin at 10:30 a.m. Pickup service at the front of the building will begin at 11 a.m. Bell said they will hand out meals from the dining room door. The hope is to distribute all the meals by 2 p.m., but they will continue serving until the meals run out. Masks must be worn when picking up the meals.
For those who want their meals delivered, call 270-441-2339 to be put on the list. Each family can have up to six meals.
Bell said while it's difficult to tell how many meals they will serve, most of the 91 turkeys are heavier than 20 pounds. Bell said that equates to about 150 smaller turkeys.
Bell said this is the nonprofit's 31st year serving Thanksgiving day meals. With so many people struggling because of the pandemic, Bell hopes people do not hesitate to stop by.
"I see that there are more families that are in need. Maybe they're both laid off or their jobs are shut down," Bell said. "Don't feel like you don't deserve it. You deserve Thanksgiving. So if you don't have and the family is running short, that's what we want to do is make sure you get a Thanksgiving too."
Also offering free meals for the community is Big Ed's in Paducah. The restaurant will serve to-go plates on Thanksgiving day in a drive-through setup outside Robert Cherry Civic Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ed White, owner of Big Ed's, said the meals will feature turkey, ham, green beans, mashed potatoes and peach cobbler. Everybody will be welcome.
"You got 10 people in a car, we'll give you 10 boxes," said White. "We just want to make sure everybody's getting, you know, if we can get everybody we can get."
With the latest state mandate barring indoor dining, times are once again tough for Big Ed's.
"We started carryout from 4 o'clock to 8 o'clock Friday, and we shut down Saturday and Sunday. This is not feasible enough to keep up Saturdays and Sundays," White said. "It's been really, really bad."
But, White and his staff are still determined to provide free Thanksgiving day meals for the community. The goal is to feed a thousand people.
"This year, I think it's really needed because there are a lot of people without jobs, without money," White said. "And I don't think Thanksgiving might not be in their budget, so we thought we could help out."
White said this is the fourth year Big Ed's is serving free Thanksgiving day meals. He said Community Kitchen donated takeout boxes and provided about 25 of the approximately 65 turkeys he's using. White said support from the C-Plant Federal Credit Union, T&T Cleaning, and other community members helped make the free meals possible as well.
"I like cooking and I just like giving back," said White. "I have a lot of community support so they help me out in many ways, so I want to give back."
You can support Big Ed's by ordering takeouts from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. The restaurant, located at 701 N. 8th St. in Paducah, will also be open for takeouts on Thanksgiving day. Visit the restaurant's Facebook page for updates on menu items.
Marcella's Kitchen in Benton will be serving drive-through Thanksgiving meals on Thursday as well, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.